Senior citizen dies at Malad after fighting off muggers

Mumbai A senior citizen fell down and died after fighting off muggers who snatched his phone on Saturday night at Marve Road in Malad West.

The 61-year-old man identified as Mukesh Badiya was walking back home after grocery shopping at Marve Road when the incident took place.

According to the police, at 9.30pm on Saturday, when Badiya was on his way home, three men surrounded him and snatched his phone. Badiya put up a fight but the three overpowered him. Vijay Devendra (32), an eyewitness who was feeding stray dogs in the locality, told police that the three hit Badiya and while trying to recover the mobile, Badiya fell down and hit his head. He had initially blacked out, but he regained consciousness later.

In the meanwhile, people had already gathered and caught hold of one of the muggers. They retrieved the phone and by that time, the man had gained consciousness. He made a call to his wife and informed her about the incident. After making the call, he collapsed again and died.

The Malad police arrested one of the three accused, Shariq Ansari (26), immediately after the incident. Ansari was released from jail in March after he was arrested in a theft case.

Police are searching for Ansari’s accomplices who are absconding after committing the offence.

Ansari and his two accomplices have been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 34 (common intention), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery).