Bhiwandi

Senior citizen found dead in Bhiwandi creek

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The body of a 60 to 62-year-old man was found in the Retibunder Creek on Saturday morning around 11.15, said an official from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) said that we received information through Kalwa police about one dead body was found in Retibunder Creek below the Mumbai-Nashik bridge near Kharegaon toll naka. We rushed to the spot along with one rescue vehicle and one pink up. We fished out the body around 1.30 pm. We have handed over the body to Narpoli police in Bhiwandi which sent it for post-mortem to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi. “

Bharat Kamat, Senior Police Inspector, Narpoli Police Station said, “Prima facie, the body has been dumped here for the last two days. We have not found any identity card which determines his identity. We will circulate photographs across the police station and check for missing person complaints for identification of the body. “

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON