Senior citizen suffers injuries as scooter hits pothole

Mumbai: A 64-year-old woman, a pillion rider, suffered injuries on her face, especially around her eyes, after falling off a scooter when the vehicle got stuck in a pothole and was hit by a car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accident happened opposite Dreams Mall in Bhandup. Harsha Thakker, who was riding pillion with her daughter Riddhi were on their way to Bhandup from Mulund when the accident happened. Harsha’s son Nirmal took to twitter and shared images of his mother’s injuries. He asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corportation (BMC) to repair the pothole.

Riddhi, who was driving the scooter, said, “I was surrounded by vehicles so, I could not skip the pothole. When I tried riding through it, the scooter got stuck as the back wheel did not come up. Though I was riding slowly, a car hit us from behind. My mother slipped and fell down,” she said adding, “The local police have taken our statement.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After the accident, we were very scared. We got back home and rushed to the doctor. There are many potholes on that road and they should be immediately fixed,” said Riddhi.

Harsha was taken to a doctor on Monday and then to an eye specialist on Tuesday, who has treated her and asked her to follow up again in 15 days.

Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, lawyer at Bombay High court and founder of Citizen Welfare forum MNCDF, said, “This constitutes offences under various Sections such as 166, 217, 218, 409, 420, 431 & 34 of IPC for which all the engineers and officers responsible should be held and prosecuted. Despite no monsoons, the roads have potholes and agencies are not doing much to act on it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajitkumar Ambi, assistant commissioner of S ward at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, “This road was handed over to MMRDA few days back for metro works and it is very likely that heavy machinery for metro works has damaged the road because there are no rains or anything that may cause potholes.”

Ambi added that the pothole was filled by BMC as a temporary measure and he will be taking this up with the MMRDA officials asking them to fix all the potholes on the road.