Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred 12 IAS officers, including several senior bureaucrats, in a key administrative reshuffle affecting major infrastructure and civic bodies.

Senior IAS Officers Reshuffled

CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director Vijay Singhal has been appointed Officer on Special Duty for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project in Mumbai. The post had remained vacant since the retirement of SVR Srinivas last year, with both bureaucratic and political circles advocating the appointment of a full-time IAS officer to steer the flagship project.

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MMRDA additional commissioner Ashwani Mudgal will succeed Singhal as CIDCO chief.

Prajakta Lavangare Verma, who recently returned from central deputation, has been appointed additional municipal commissioner in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). She replaces Ashwini Joshi, who has been transferred as additional commissioner, MMRDA.

In other changes, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) chief executive officer P. Velrasu has been posted as secretary, forest department, a position that had been lying vacant.

Development commissioner Deependra Singh Kushwah has been appointed chief executive officer of MIDC, while Kadambari Balkawade, commissioner (family welfare), will take over as development commissioner (industries) at the Directorate of Industries.

Sanjay Katkar, managing director of Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation, has been posted as commissioner (family welfare) and director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Mumbai, as part of the wider bureaucratic reshuffle.