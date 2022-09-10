Sessions court refuses to discharge gangster Arun Gawli’s wife
Mumbai: The sessions court has refused to discharge Asha Gawli, wife of gangster Arun Gawli, from a case registered in 2006 for alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹1.77 crore meant for the employees of Globe Auto Electricals.
The case pertained to the dispute between Globe Auto Electricals and its 469 employees who lost their jobs when the company closed down in 1981. Akhil Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (ABKS), the trade union wing of Gawli’s Akhil Bharatiya Sena (ABS), was given the power of attorney to fight the case on behalf of these employees.
After settlement with the employers, ABKS was paid ₹4 crore which was to be distributed amongst the employees. However, when the employees did not get their dues, a case was filed with the Mumbai police against ABKS and ABS on December 2, 2006.
It was alleged that ABS president Arun Gawali, vice president Asha Gawali treasurer Sunil Kalekar, and Vijay Gawali, a trustee of Shiv Shambho Narayan Trust, pursuant to a criminal conspiracy misappropriated an amount of ₹1.77 crore out of the amounts which were supposed to be distributed to Globe Auto Electricals employees.
Asha, an accused in the case, had sought discharge claiming that the dispute was of civil nature and also the complainants had already withdrawn the complaint. She claimed that the material relied on by the prosecution indicated that the employees who approached Arun Gawli for help themselves voluntarily agreed for deductions towards expenses to be incurred, including for the litigation, from out of the amounts whatsoever to be recovered from the Company.”
She further claimed that being an office bearer of the organisation concerned by itself cannot be grounds for presuming that she was a member of the criminal conspiracy.
The magistrate court had rejected her discharge plea, following which Asha had approached the sessions court. The Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai police which probed the case had opposed the plea.
The sessions court refused to discharge her, observing that “evidence on record indicates that 150 bearer cheques were prepared in favour of different persons. Those cheques were signed by accused No.1 Arun Gawali, and accused No.2 Asha Gawali thereby those cheques were encashed through employees of Akhil Bhartiya Sena and the said amount withdrawn from the Bank is given to accused No.1. When it was required to be distributed among the employees of M/s. Globe Auto Electricals Ltd.”
“This factum indicates that accused No.2 is privy to the conspiracy as she is a signatory to those cheques along with accused No.1 and the amount cited in the cheque is syphoned off without the purpose for which it is expected to be used. This factum itself is sufficient to infer that a case for framing of charge exists against accused No.2 Asha Gawali,” the court said while refusing to discharge her.
Poor response to PMC’s mobile immersion tank facility
Despite public opposition, the Pune Municipal Corporation spent Rs1.5 crore on mobile Ganesh immersion tanks and, as expected, it got few takers. As mere 54,703 idols were immersed in these tanks, the civic body ended up spending Rs 275 for each immersion. The artificial tanks arranged by the civic body saw immersion of 430,091 idols. The mobile tank facility started by PMC during the Covid pandemic received good response.
Yogi Adityanath honours UP’s 1st CM Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid rich tributes to the state's first chief minister, Bharat Ratna Govind Ballabh Pant, on Saturday at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on the occasion of his 135th birthday. “Humble tributes to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Bharat Ratna' Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary. Your contribution in empowering the country, state and society is a great inspiration for all of us,” Adityanath tweeted on the occasion.
Wildbuzz | Nawab of the blue throne
Shy creatures flee from humans on distant eye contact. I had for less than 30 seconds stepped out into the verandah lined with potted plants to scatter toenails in the lawn. I returned to the living room and my eye caught an Anomalous Nawab clinging to my blue chappals. I had no idea from where or at what point the Nawab clambered aboard my chappal. The Nawab remained glued to his blue throne.
Random Forays | Institutional traditions: A legacy worth preserving
One of the main skills that we can imbibe from the British is to institutionalise memory and knowledge. The passing of Queen Elizabeth has brought to the fore the unerring focus of Old Blighty on tradition, norms, processes and decorum. In India, the defence forces must be praised, first and foremost, for maintaining traditions, procedures and protocols quite flawlessly and to the hilt.
Guest column | Of seat belts, air bags and faulty road designs
The tragic death of two high-profile individuals – former Tata Group chairperson Cyrus Mistry and KPMG's Global Strategy Group director Jehangir Pandole – in a road mishap has propelled seat belts and air bags into the spotlight. Both seat belts and air bags are fitments in cars to ensure the safety of the occupants. The three-point seat belt was introduced in automobiles by Volvo in 1959. Years later, along came the airbag.
