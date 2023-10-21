Set up 35-ft tall sheets at construction sites: BMC

Mumbai: The deteriorating air quality in Mumbai over the last two weeks has driven the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take steps to mitigate dust pollution from construction sites, road works and refineries. Currently, construction is underway at 6,000 locations across Mumbai.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a joint review meeting of multiple agencies and various developer bodies on Friday, civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal listed out a stringent list of dos and don’ts for developers to follow. Key mandates are to enclose all under-construction buildings in an area of one acre or more with 35-feet high iron or cloth sheets and installing sprinklers at all sites within 15 days, and smog gun system within a month.

“BMC will leave no stone unturned to curb air pollution in Mumbai,” Chahal told HT after the meeting.

Additionally, restrictions have been put on entry of diesel-run vehicles older than the prescribed limit; it will be inspected through state transport department. All 50 to 60 major roads will be micro-sprayed with smog guns early morning and be inspected by special teams. Instructions were also given by Chahal for review of air quality in the vicinity of refineries, especially Mahul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chahal emphasised that all circulars issued on April 1 be stringently implemented and a new set of guidelines will be announced on October 22. He warned that private and government constructions will be stopped if the instructions are flouted.

While he acknowledged that construction business is a major push for the economy, he said as dust pollution is an unavoidable outcome, all government agencies must coordinate with each other. Even Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has been directed to meet other corporations and related organisations to speed up measures.

MPCB and BMC will depute experts to verify pollution levels caused by refineries, Tata Power Plant and RCF, and check if their installations comply with the standards of pollution control measures. Random samples will be collected by the experts from these installations regularly and chemically analysed to ensure that no pollution is caused by these plants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

50 squads in 24 administrative wards shall make surprise visits to all construction sites every day to ensure compliance and shoot live videos. If any deficiency is found, construction will be stopped and a notice issued on the spot.

Chahal held the joint meeting with CREDAI, MCHI, NAREDCO, PEATA and all relevant departments of BMC along with MMRDA, MHADA, SRA, MMRCL and MIDC. The meeting was also attended by Vikas Kharge, additional municipal commissioner, Ashwini Bhide, principal secretary, Praveen Darade, department of environment and climate change, P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner(projects), Ashwini Joshi and many other bureaucrats.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!