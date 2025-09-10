Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Seven accused of thefts during Visarjan, granted bail due to procedural errors

ByVikrant Jha
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 06:32 am IST

A court in Mumbai granted bail to seven theft suspects, citing police procedural errors during their arrests, violating their constitutional rights.

MUMBAI: Seven people accused of a series of thefts including phones, jewellery, and other property, were granted bail on Monday. As per a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court in Mazgaon, the police had made significant procedural errors during their arrests.

Seven accused of thefts during Visarjan, granted bail due to procedural errors
Seven accused of thefts during Visarjan, granted bail due to procedural errors

According to the police, the accused were arrested on suspicion of multiple thefts in the city during Ganeshotsav. The police alleged that they had stolen mobile phones and ornaments worth 10,000 during the Ganapti Visarjan procession at Lalbaug. Officers reportedly recovered 39 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards, and 39,000 cash from the group.

Despite the serious charges against them, the court ruled that the arrests were not justified. Judicial magistrate SD Panjwani highlighted several lapses in procedure and added that while the arrests were carried out on September 7, the grounds for the arrest were only communicated to the accused the following day.

The court said, “The constitutional rights of the accused have been violated by not following the proper procedure of arrest as per Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and so arrest is not justified.”

The court also noted a lack of proper records, including the fact that “the time and station diary entry number of arrest is blank”. While the police claimed to have informed the accused’s relatives and friends about the arrest, the notice failed to provide any names or phone numbers.

The court concluded that the mandatory requirements for a legal arrest had not been met and, in such circumstances, the accused could not be taken into custody. The court ordered their release after each of them had submitted a personal bond of 15,000.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Seven accused of thefts during Visarjan, granted bail due to procedural errors
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On