Bouncers bash up students in Bandra pub over spilt drink

MUMBAI: Seven staffers of a posh Bandra pub were arrested for allegedly attacking patrons with rods and pushing them out of the establishment. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

According to the police, a riot-like situation prevailed in the Escobar pub on Linking Road around 1 am on Friday.

The brawl started after an argument broke out between two groups of guests, one of whom had popped open a bottle of champagne. Droplets of the drink fell over members of the other group that escalated into a fight.

“The bouncers at the bar decided to intervene, however, things got out of hand. The bouncers then beat up some guests, who happened to be young college students,” a police officer said, adding that some of the students were hurt in the brawl.

The pub staffers were seen beating up the guests with rods in one of the viral videos. Another video shows how the staff tried to push the guests into a lift.

Of the seven arrested, six are bouncers and one is the manager of the bar. “They have been charged under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were produced in court on Saturday. They are in police custody now,” the officer added.

