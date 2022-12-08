Seven MBA graduates finalised for crowd management at KEM Hospital

Mumbai The BMC-run KEM Hospital in Parel has finalised seven hospital management graduates to manage the daily crowds at the emergency department.

The decision to appoint MBA graduates to manage patients at the hospital was taken by BMC as a pilot project and will be implemented in other BMC hospitals.

Interviews for the posts were held on Wednesday. “Of the 25 MBA graduates, we have selected seven candidates, out of which two are men. They have MBA in healthcare management,” said Dr Sangeet Ravat, dean, KEM Hospital.

She said the new appointees will be trained over the next few weeks and join the workforce in January 2023. “They will work in shifts. The idea is to ensure better management of patients within its crowded emergency care and other areas of the hospitals,” said Dr Ravat.

Earlier, the hospital had started a counselling centre to guide patients coming to the outdoor patient department. “It did not work out as it failed to provide adequate assistance to patients in locating the department,” said a KEM official. He said it will be interesting to see if the appointment of the MBAs will help solve the problem.

“KEM Hospital is spread across 42,000 sq metre area. People tend to get lost. Having MBAs to help them navigate round-the-clock and solve their problems might help. Corporate hospitals have them too. We also need to have good signages,” said the official.

The hospital witnesses around 5,000 daily visitors and most of its 2,000-plus beds are occupied at any given time. According to KEM officials, besides crowd management, the appointees will look after the complaints and problems of the patients coming to the hospitals and guide them and their relatives through the campus.