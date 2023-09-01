Why Shah Rukh Khan continues to charm brands

Shah Rukh Khan is making news again, and luckily, for the right reasons. A fortnight ago he surprised his fans in a new ITC Food Division commercial for its choco-filled cookies Dark Fantasy. On 7th September Jawan, Atlee’s directorial venture with the hero, will hit the big screen, his second release this year after Pathaan. For ITC, using Shah Rukh Khan as the face of the brand is a first and it’s well-timed to coincide with the buzz around Jawan.

TOPSHOT - Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his iconic pose at his residence Mannat in Mumbai on June 10, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

With the tagline ‘Har Dil Ki Fantasy’, the ad film shows a woman waiting for her turn in a salon and dreams of being pampered by superstar Shah Rukh Khan styling her hair and painting her nails as she bites into her Dark Fantasy. The ad, which had 4.7 million views online, not only taps into his image as a romantic hero, but reminds you of economist Shrayana Bhattacharya’s book ‘Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and the Search for Intimacy and Independence’ that decoded the star’s charisma and its impact on the lives of his female fans across caste and economic class divide.

The concept of the ad springs from the universal yearning for a touch of fantasy in our everyday lives and the brand encourages consumers to take personal flights of fantasy – anytime, anywhere. In Bhattacharya’s book, his female fans view him as an escape from their difficult lives and an expression of what a good man could be.

Sanjay Sarma, founder, SSARMA Consults, a boutique branding and communication advisory, said the new campaign works as Dark Fantasy is a premium, indulgent product, targeted at urban, aspirational adults. “It’s an escape of sorts that allows one to take a break from everyday stress in a sensory and experiential sort of way. That’s precisely what the campaign and the brand ambassador bring to life,” he said.

Samit Sinha, managing partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said though the brand campaign may seem to be skewed towards adults, that doesn’t make the central idea of the campaign incongruous. “The underlying idea of indulging in one’s fantasies is quite universal. And it’s not a stretch to think that SRK would be the object of fantasies for many Indians, especially women,” he said.

While the star continues to endorse several brands, Kroll, a provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, in its Celebrity Brand Valuation Study released this March put SRK in the 10th spot with a brand value of $ 55.7 million – below Amitabh Bachchan but ahead of Salman Khan.

Though a favourite among urban audiences, Sarma doesn’t think SRK’s appeal is niche. “The success of Pathaan belies that theory. While he may not be as popular in India’s heartland as, say, Salman Khan, his appeal cuts across socio-economic consumer segments. As long as he continues to rock the box-office and deliver hits, he will remain relevant for brands,” he said.

In the new ad film, Shah Rukh Khan has his impish charm intact. “In Jawan teasers people have connected with a younger looking SRK, so they are unlikely to crib about ‘an-ageing-superstar-desperately-trying-to-look-young’ in the ad film,” said Sarma.

Brand specialist Sinha, however, said it is erroneous to look at age as a factor for brand endorsements. “Age is not what creates relatability. If that were so, rock stars like the octogenarian of Rolling Stones or Paul McCartney would not be filling up stadiums with a mix of all age groups. A brand ambassador, or even a brand mascot, is used to personalise the brand’s image, and not as a reflection of its intended target audience. Just to make a point, Marlboro cigarettes are not aimed at cowboys,” he said.

Besides, stars like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and SRK are tried and tested. “They continue to attract a huge fan following. In fact, their sheer longevity separates them from the shooting stars. They will remain a safe bet for all kinds of advertisers,” Sinha said.

But Sarma feels that influencer marketing is gaining traction and allows brands to reach niche and younger audiences through micro-influencers and content creators. “Celebrities need to adapt by focusing on deeper connections and narratives rather than relying solely on star power. As long as Shah Rukh Khan can continue to build brand relevance and resonate with audiences without overexposure, he should be in a good space,” he said.