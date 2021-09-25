Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Shahpur police nab man for rape of colleague

The Shahpur police arrest a 28-year-old man for alleged rape of his 30-year-old colleague by threatening her since January this year
By HT Correspondent, Shahpur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 09:07 PM IST
A man in Shahpur has been arrested for rape of female colleague. (HT FILE)

The Shahpur police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping his 30-year-old colleague by threatening her since January this year. The woman, who is married to another man, filed a case against him at the Shahpur police station.

The woman’s husband had odd working hours and after becoming good colleagues, she shared the details with the accused. The accused then started taking advantage and went to her house when she was alone and forcefully raped her.

A police officer said, “The woman feared that he’d disclose their intimate pictures in the office as he was threatening her. Hence, she didn’t tell anyone about the same. On Friday, she came and complained about the repeated sexual assault. We arrested the accused immediately under IPC Section 376.”

