Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital, Parth Pawar visits his Mumbai residence

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after being treated for a chest infection and bronchitis. Doctors have advised him to take rest and follow the treatment procedure at home. Meanwhile, amid the speculation over the merger of the two NCP factions, NCP (SP) leaders and Parth Pawar, son of the late Ajit Pawar and in the opposing faction, went to Pawar’s Mumbai residence to meet him.

Doctors have advised the NCP (SP) chief to rest at home and continue his treatment after his hospitalisation for a chest infection and bronchitis. (HT File Photo)

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Pawar was initially admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday after complaining of cough, chest pain and discomfort while breathing. He was on a tour of the drought-affected areas of Maharashtra to interact with farmers about their problems related to water scarcity and crop losses. However, he cut short his tour after he began feeling unwell.

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Also read: Sharad Pawar hospitalised in Mumbai hours after discharge in Pune

Pawar shifted from Pune hospital to Mumbai for further treatment

After two days of treatment, Pawar was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic on Wednesday and admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai the same day for further treatment under Dr Pratit Samdani. Considering his age, doctors have advised him adequate rest and asked him to take certain precautions.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the speculation about the reunion of the two NCP factions, Parth, Pawar’s grandnephew, visited Silver Oak, his Mumbai residence on Saturday afternoon and was there for around two hours. NCP (SP) leaders Shashikant Shinde, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh and Jitendra Awhad also visited to enquire about Pawar’s health. No leader formally confirmed any political discussion with Pawar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the speculation about the reunion of the two NCP factions, Parth, Pawar’s grandnephew, visited Silver Oak, his Mumbai residence on Saturday afternoon and was there for around two hours. NCP (SP) leaders Shashikant Shinde, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh and Jitendra Awhad also visited to enquire about Pawar’s health. No leader formally confirmed any political discussion with Pawar. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Sharad Pawar discharged from Pune hospital after complaints of chest pain, cough

Fadnavis says BJP will not comment on possible NCP merger

Reacting to media questions on the likely merger of the two NCP factions, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP would not comment, as it was a matter between two independent parties.

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“Both are independent political parties and will take decisions jointly among themselves,” he said. “They have senior leaders like Sharad Pawar in their party. They also have leaders such as Sunetra Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Parth Pawar. Therefore, I do not think it would be appropriate for us to comment on or take any decision regarding their internal matters.”

Also read: PM Modi calls Sharad Pawar, advises rest as NCP (SP) chief discharged from hospital

Fadnavis added that the two NCPs would, however, take the BJP into confidence, as it was the major partner in the NDA alliance. “They have not discussed anything with us in this regard so far,” he said. “If discussions are underway, they will consult us, and we will respond accordingly.”