Sunetra Pawar holds NCP meet amid buzz over internal discord

At the meeting, while several legislators expressed unhappiness over the infighting, they flagged concerns about the way they were being treated by ministers from the two other Mahayuti allies, crucially inadequate fund allocation for constituency-level development works. Some claimed BJP and Shiv Sena ministers were holding up their proposals, NCP insiders said.

Two days after a delegation of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi amid growing discontent, party president Sunetra Pawar held a core committee meeting with the disgruntled seniors on Monday. On Tuesday, she convened a wider meeting of the party’s legislators in an apparent bid to contain the internal unrest and project unity, especially with rumours rife that her son Parth Pawar was attempting to assume control of the party’s organisation.

Growing internal dissent The meeting held at the deputy CM’s official residence, Devgiri, was attended by 32 of the party’s 50 legislators.

“The legislators were apprehensive about the growing internal dissent and underscored how public discussion on emerging differences would damage its electoral prospects,” an NCP MLA said. Another MLA said, “They also complained that several development projects were being held up by ministers belonging to the other two Mahayuti constituents, particularly Shiv Sena, leaving them struggling to deliver on commitments in their constituencies.”

Meanwhile, after strong objections were raised by the veterans at Monday’s core committee meeting, Parth and his younger brother Jay are learnt to have assured senior leaders on Tuesday about ensuring better coordination and consultation with all stakeholders before taking organisational decisions.

The development is significant as until recently, only national working president Praful Patel and Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare were perceived to be unhappy with the party’s new style of functioning. However, the latest expressions of collective discontent suggest that the unease has spread among other senior leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, who are considered close to Sunetra and her family.

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Both were part of the delegation that met Shah on Sunday, in the absence of Sunetra and Parth. A senior NCP leader confirmed that Shah had expressed his displeasure about the party’s failure to maintain unity, pointing out that it was emerging as the weak link in the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

After the legislators’ meeting, Tatkare downplayed the absence of a major chunk of legislators, saying: “Only three to four could not attend. The rest, along with all the MPs, senior party leaders and ministers were present at the meeting.”

He however confirmed that some MLAs had raised concerns over not receiving sufficient funds for development works. “They used to receive funds when Ajit Dada held the finance portfolio,” he said.