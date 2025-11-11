Aamir Khan visits Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital with girlfriend Gauri Spratt

Actor Aamir Khan and his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, were spotted visiting Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The actor’s visit comes on the heels of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan visiting the 89-year-old veteran star at the hospital on Monday evening. (Follow live updates about Dharmendra's health here) Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were spotted visiting Dharmendra at the hospital.

Aamir Khan, Gauri visit Dharmendra

In videos shared by the paparazzi, Aamir is seen dressed in a simple whit kurta as he visits Dharmendra at the hospital. He can be seen looking sombre and not giving the media his usual smile as he leaves the hospital while ignoring their questions. His girlfriend Gauri, who’s seated next to him in the car, covered her face to protect herself from the camera flashes. The media-shy Gauri also looked sombre as they left the hospital in a black car.

On Tuesday, Dharmendra’s family was by his side at the hospital all day. His children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, nephew Abhay Deol and wife Hema Malini were spotted leaving the hospital on Tuesday evening also. Esha’s ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani, was also spotted visiting his former father-in-law, Dharmendra. Sunny’s sons, Rajveer and Karan Deol, also visited their grandfather during the day. Bobby looked stressed as he left the hospital, covering his eyes from the paparazzi.

Celebrities, fans pray for Dharmendra’s recovery

On Tuesday morning, rumours spread that Dharmendra had died at the hospital. However, his family soon took to social media to hit back at these rumours and confirm that he was alive. They confirmed that the veteran actor was responding to treatment and was stable during his hospitalisation. Actors like Divya Dutta and politicians like Bina Kak also took to social media to wish the actor a speedy recovery. Paparazzi videos from his Juhu home showed numerous fans lining up outside to get an update on his health.