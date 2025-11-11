Dharmendra health updates LIVE: Esha Deol says actor stable and recovering; security tightens at hospital

Nov 11, 2025 10:12:15 AM IST

Dharmendra has been in and out of south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for several days.

Malini had, earlier on Monday night, urged people to remain calm and pray for his recovery.

“I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery,” she posted on X.

A representative for his son, actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol, denied speculation that the “Sholay” star had been put on a ventilator.

"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy,” the PR representative said.