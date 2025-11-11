Dharmendra health updates LIVE: Esha Deol says actor stable and recovering; security tightens at hospital
Dharmendra health updates LIVE: As per the family, Dharmendra is recovering at Breach Candy Hospital.
Veteran actor Dharmendra's fans are concerned about his health after he was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday. On Tuesday morning, daughter Esha Deol posted on social media that the actor is stable and recovering. His family members, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya, were spotted arriving at the hospital on Monday. Also, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reached the hospital to check on Dharmendra's health, as did Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ameesha Patel and others....Read More
Dharmendra is known for his memorable performances in films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, among others.
Hema Malini's message
Dharmendra has been in and out of south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for several days.
Malini had, earlier on Monday night, urged people to remain calm and pray for his recovery.
“I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery,” she posted on X.
A representative for his son, actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol, denied speculation that the “Sholay” star had been put on a ventilator.
"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy,” the PR representative said.
Dharmendra health updates: Hema Malini and Esha Deol arrive at hospital
Minutes after refuting reports, Esha Deol was spotted arriving at the Breach Candy Hospital.
Dharmendra health updates: Esha Deol's message
Dharmendra health updates: Taking to her Instagram handle, Isha Deol wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery."