Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna pray for victims of Red Fort blast in Delhi: ‘Wish for peace to prevail’

People in the country were left shocked when a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi left 8 dead and 24 people injured. Numerous celebrities from across the country took to social media to share their shock and condolences to the families. Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun and Nagarjuna also expressed shock at the news. Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun shared condolence messages on social media after the Delhi blast.

Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun pray for victim’s families

Via Aamir Khan Studios, the actor released a statement that read: “Our deepest condolences to the families grieving the tragic loss of loved ones in the Delhi blast. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone during this difficult time. - Team AKP.”

Allu Arjun prayed that ‘peace would prevail’ after the blast, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Delhi's Red Fort. My heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families, and I wish for peace to prevail once again.”

Nagarjuna called the incident ‘barbaric’ and prayed for the victims’ families, “Stunned by the barbaric incident near the Red Fort. My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones during this painful time.”

Varun Tej also prayed for peace, stating that he was heartbroken by the incident, “Heartbroken by the incident in Delhi’s Red Fort. Praying for the souls we lost and for strength to the families who are grieving. May they find peace during this unimaginable time.”

Ishaan Khatter said, "Please stay safe and stay informed, Delhi. Disturbed to hear about the blast." Vaani Kapoor also uploaded a post on her Instagram story. "Prayers for the families, the first responders, and every heart shaken today," she wrote.

Sidharth Malhotra said, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the Red Fort blast. Delhi, stay strong and stay safe.” Ayushmann Khurrana said he is shocked by the news. "Shocked and saddened by the news from Delhi. My thoughts are with all the victims, their families and everyone injured," he wrote.

What happened in Delhi on Monday evening

According to PTI, a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening in Delhi, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said. Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away. A high alert has been sounded in Delhi.