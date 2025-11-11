Overwhelmed Divya Dutta wishes ‘precious’ Dharmendra gets well soon: ‘You are woven in our lives, our childhood’

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is currently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, with the whole country praying for his speedy recovery. Amid this, actor Divya Dutta also wished him a fast recovery while reminiscing about the bond she shares with him. (Follow live updates about Dharmendra's health here) Divya Dutta wishes speedy recovery for Dharmendra.

Divya Dutta’s post for Dharmendra

On Tuesday, Divya took to Instagram and shared a video as she was stuck in Mumbai traffic. She was listening to Dharmendra’s song Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas while recording her surroundings from the cab. Sharing the video, she wrote, “The spirit of Mumbai. the buzzing city. Traffic jam, with rushing vehicles on one side and the closed road on the other side?? Youngsters playing badminton..a mother embracing her son..”

She added, “And me?? A bit overwhelmed with my thoughts..@aapkadharam song playing on the radio..he and i are from the same town in Punjab..Sahnewal. a bond his movies and he created…he’s woven in our lives..our childhood. The He-Man. Get well soon, Dharamji. You are precious.”

Dharmendra’s health update

Fans have been worried ever since Dharmendra was taken to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday. Giving an update on Tuesday morning, his daughter Esha Deol shared on social media that he is recovering and is now stable.

Several members of the Deol family, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Bobby’s wife Tanya, were seen visiting the hospital on Monday. Many Bollywood stars also arrived at the hospital to check on Dharmendra’s health, among them Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ameesha Patel and others.

Dharmendra's upcoming movie

The veteran actor was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which emerged as a box office success. He will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles and is scheduled to release in 2026.

Divya, on the other hand, was last seen in Chhaava. The film, which also featured Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, collecting ₹807 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹120 crore.