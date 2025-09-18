New Delhi, Actors Urmila Matondkar, Divya Dutta and Tannishtha Chatterjee on Thursday extended best wishes to cinema veteran Shabana Azmi on her 75th birthday. Shabana Azmi turns 75: Urmila Matondkar, Divya Dutta, Tannishtha Chatterjee share birthday wishes

Matondkar shared throwback photos with the actor on Instagram, including two stills from her 1983 film "Masoom", which featured her as Azmi's daughter.

"Year 1983..location Janki Kutir. Tiny, anxious and nervous me see the the great Shabana Azmi for photo shoot of 'Masoom' and thereafter it’s been an exceptional bond of love, respect, admiration, learning, laughters, madness and so much more," she wrote.

She further thanked the senior actor for constantly reminding her “how to live life at its fullest with everything that it throws at you”.

"Thank you for always being there, inspiring tremendously on screen and caressing me with all your generosity and warmth. Deeply cherish your presence in my life!!" Matondkar added.

Azmi's "Chalk n Duster" co-star Dutta also shared a heartfelt post on the occasion with a video that featured the two actors with the song "Do Naina Aur Ek Kahani" playing in the background.

"And I would never be able to put my love for you in words...just...since I have seen you on the big screen, you became my favourite.. and when life gave me the chance to meet you and know you I became a huge admirer!! You are something special Shabana di!! Everyday, there is something about you that I imbibe and get inspired by!! Including that naughtiness!!!" she wrote.

"And thank you for loving me right back and always having my back...and holding my hand tight always.. You are supremely precious in my life...love you big time and utmost respect!and many many many happy returns of the day @azmishabana18 !!!!" she added.

Tannishtha Chatterjee posted a sweet birthday wish for Azmi on her Instagram story which featured a holi picture. She simply captioned it, "HPY BIRTHDAY!!! @azmishabana18."

Azmi, a five-time National Award winner, is regarded for her many performances in films such as "Ankur", "Nishant" "Arth", "Khandhar", "Kissa Kursi Ka", "Swami", "Apne Paraye", "Mandi", "Godmother" and "Fire".

In addition to her 50-year long film career, Azmi is a social and women's rights activist and has been honoured with the Padma Shri in 1998 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

She was last seen in Netlix's "Dabba Cartel" and filmmaker Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani".

