Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt gets irritated with paparazzi: 'Kaun bulata hai aapko? Leave me alone'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, appeared visibly annoyed when she was followed by paparazzi in Mumbai on Thursday. Bengaluru fashion professional Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan's girlfriend, was visibly upset by paparazzi following her in Mumbai.

Gauri Spratt annoyed with paparazzi

In a video which has surfaced online, Gauri was seen stepping out when a group of photographers started following her to capture pictures. Exasperated, she asked, “Kahan se aate ho aap log? Kaun bulata hai aapko? (Where do you all come from? Who calls you?)"

Her irritation grew as the photographers continued to trail her. “Why are you following me? Leave me alone,” she was heard saying. Gauri also turned to another person walking with her and asked, “Kaun bulata hai inhe? (Who calls them?)"

Who is Gauri Pratt

Gauri Spratt is a Bengaluru-based professional whose background lies in fashion, styling and design. She studied at Blue Mountain School, then pursued an FDA in Styling & Photography from the University of the Arts, London in 2004. Her family origin is mixed; she is half Tamilian and half Irish, and she has a child (a six-year-old son) prior to her relationship with Aamir.

Aamir's past relationships

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986; together they have two children, a daughter Ira and a son Junaid. They divorced in 2002. He then married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005; they have a son named Azad. That marriage ended in divorce in 2021.

Aamir revealed that he and Gauri have known each other for 25 years, but their friendship turned romantic about a year and a half (18 months) ago. They publicly acknowledged their relationship at his 60th birthday media event in March 2025, at which point they said they felt “secure enough” to make it known.

Aamir's latest projects

Aamir Khan’s recent release, Sitaare Zameen Par, hit theatres on June 20 and performed well at the box office, earning approximately ₹220 crore worldwide against a budget of around ₹90 crore. In addition to that, Aamir also made a special cameo appearance in superstar Rajinikanth’s film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.