PUNE: Two Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLAs from Solapur district were conspicuously absent during party president Sharad Pawar’s drought assessment tour on Sunday, prompting a party spokesperson to demand immediate disciplinary action against them. Meanwhile, Pawar announced ₹50 lakh in financial assistance for drought-hit Tulshi village in Madha taluka, where farmers had recently put up banners threatening to sell the village because of the water crisis. Two NCP (SP) MLAs skip Sharad Pawar’s drought tour in Solapur

Malshiras MLA Uttam Jankar and Karmala MLA Narayan Patil did not accompany Pawar during his visit to drought-affected areas, even as several other party leaders and legislators joined the tour.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande accused the two legislators of repeatedly violating party discipline and taking positions inconsistent with the party’s stand.

“Those 2/3 MLAs from Solapur district are repeatedly violating party discipline and appearing to take inconsistent stances with the party. The party should take immediate action against them,” Lawande said.

He also reminded the legislators that their electoral victories were linked to Pawar’s political standing.

“Voters elected them looking toward respected Sharad Pawar saheb, not looking toward them. They should keep this in mind,” he said.

Pawar began his drought assessment tour in Solapur district, focusing on Madha taluka, from where he had contested the Lok Sabha election. He visited Tulshi village, which recently drew attention after farmers put up banners declaring they wanted to sell the village to highlight the severity of the water crisis.

Recalling the 1972 drought, when he was the guardian minister of Solapur district, Pawar said the government extended whatever assistance it could to farmers then. Noting the present water shortage in Tulshi, he announced ₹50 lakh in assistance for the village and handed over the cheque to MP Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil, asking him to submit it to the district collector.

Pawar also said that “when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Baramati, MPs Supriya Sule and Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil will be given time to present farmers’ concerns to him”.

He also said that he would meet the chief minister after completing his drought assessment tour of Marathwada. Pawar added that he had submitted a written note to the chief minister about the measures required to tackle the drought situation a month ago.

Former deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, MP Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil, Mohol MLA Raju Khare and Madha MLA Abhijeet Patil accompanied Pawar during the tour.

The absence of Jankar and Narayan Patil assumes significance amid differences between the legislators and the party leadership. Both had supported the BJP candidate in the recent Legislative Council election from the local authorities’ constituency, contrary to the party’s position. They have also allegedly taken positions inconsistent with the party’s strategy in the Solapur District Central Cooperative Bank election.