Shardashram School allows class 2 student to sit for exam

Mumbai: The class two student – who was not allowed to sit for her unit test due to unpaid fees – will now appear for the examination today. The development of the Dadar-based Shardashram Vidyamandir International School comes after the intervention of the state Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

Mrigendra Rane, the child’s father who runs a small store in Dadar, filed a complaint with the Dadar police station and the child rights commission. Upon receiving Rane’s complaint, the Commission chairperson Susieben Shah called the school principal and instructed them to allow the student to sit for the exam to avoid educational loss.

“Schools should always remember that the contract of fee payment is between the management and parents, students should never suffer in between,” Shah said.

After Shah’s call, the school sent a letter to Rane on Wednesday, saying, “In continuation to our WhatsApp message of January 13 and further to the discussion on January 16, kindly send your child to school. We will also conduct her unit test during school hours.”

Meanwhile, Rane said, “As per my demand, I received a letter from the school so I will send my daughter to school on Thursday.”