Sheezan Khan granted bail in Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Mumbai: The Vasai court on Saturday granted bail to television actor Sheezan Khan who had been arrested by the Waliv police for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma.

In their chargesheet, the Waliv police claimed that it was the 10-minute conversation between Sheezan and Tunisha in his dressing room just before her suicide that caused her to take her own life. The chargesheet also contained evidence like the CCTV camera recordings of their meeting before her suicide. (HT PHOTO)

Khan has been granted bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and one or two sureties in the same amount.

According to advocate Tarun Sharma, appointed by Tunisha’s family, the magistrate court has by way of bail conditions asked Sheezan to surrender his passport to the investigating officer and not to leave Mumbai without prior permission of the court and attend the court proceedings regularly. The court has also asked Sheezan to refrain from trying to influence witnesses or manipulate evidence.

On December 24, Tunisha was found hanging in the bathroom of the set minutes after she gave her shot and spoke to Sheezan. When she did not turn up for her shot again, her colleagues broke open the door of the bathroom to find her hanging with a crepe bandage.

Hours later, the Waliv police arrested Sheezan for allegedly abetting her suicide. He is presently lodged in Thane central prison.

The police completed the investigation in the case and on February 17 filed a 524-page chargesheet against the television actor, citing statements of 31 witnesses, including his colleagues on the set of the television serial Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul and Tunisha’s family members and friends. The Waliv police have also relied on WhatsApp chats exchanged between Tunisha and Sheezan and some members of his family. The chats have consumed around 180 pages of the chargesheet.

Last Thursday Sheezan filed a bail application before the Vasai court. The special public prosecutor appointed in the case last week, and advocate Tarun Sharma had opposed his bail plea.

Sheezan has also moved a plea in the Bombay high court for quashing the case against him stating that he could not be held responsible for Sharma’s death just because he entered into a relationship with her and then broke off, which is quite normal among the two individuals.