Shinde announces Diwali bonus for health workers, BEST employees, teachers

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced a festival bonus for the health workers of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) employees, and teachers ahead of Diwali.

CM Shinde announced, "Rs. 22,500 will be given to employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, teachers, employees of BEST and one Month salary to health workers as Diwali bonus".

The decision will benefit 93 thousand employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation and 29 thousand employees of BEST, along with teachers, and health workers.

The chief minister praised the employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation for having done an excellent job in the difficult situation during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. He wished the employees 'Happy Diwali' but asked everyone to work for Mumbaikars wholeheartedly.

Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale, Commissioner and Administrator of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Iqbal Singh Chahal, Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, and other officials of various municipality departments were also present.

CM Shinde said, "the employees of the Municipal Corporation have done a good job in the difficult situation of Covid-19. Doctors and all staff have played a vital role in keeping the Covid position in Mumbai under control. Development work must be spent. But those who do well should be encouraged. A balance has to be maintained between the development work and the welfare schemes of our employees. The employees and the citizens are ours".

Announcing the Diwali bonus, Shinde urged the people to celebrate the festival of lights with joy. “Obstacles related to development works and employees related to Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be resolved on a priority basis. Everyone should now work wholeheartedly for Mumbaikars.”

He added that engineers should take care to ensure that the works of roads and infrastructure are of high quality as per the wishes of the citizens.

(With ANI inputs)

