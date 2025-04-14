Shinde directs BMC to halt water tanker rules till June 15

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing water crisis owing to the tanker strike in Mumbai, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who also heads the urban development department which controls local bodies, directed BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to halt the implementation of guidelines for water tankers till June 15 in order to ensure a smooth supply of water to citizens in summer. Shinde also slammed Aaditya and his family for not solving the problems of Mumbai during the tenure of their government (HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) is protesting against a notice issued by the BMC to owners of private wells that supply water tankers to the city. The civic body has mandated that the well owners secure a licence from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) first. As people are facing a water shortage in some areas, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has raised his voice on the issue.

On Sunday, Aaditya held a meeting with party workers on the tanker strike and the ensuing water crisis in Mumbai. “I had given the BMC a deadline of 48 hours to resolve the tanker issue,” he said. “As it ended today, I have directed all my party workers to stage a protest outside every BMC ward office.” Aaditya also accused the BJP of killing the city. “First new taxes, no assistance to the BEST Undertaking and now this water tanker issue—the BJP is creating problems for Mumbai to kill the city financially and enjoying it,” he said.

After Aaditya’s announcement, Shinde stepped in within hours and discussed the issue with the BMC commissioner. While speaking to the media on Sunday afternoon, he said, “The temperature is rising and Mumbaikars need water. I have spoken to the BMC commissioner and directed him to halt the implementation of the guidelines till June 15. By that time, the monsoon will arrive and the BMC can resolve the issue with tanker owners.”

Shinde also slammed Aaditya and his family for not solving the problems of Mumbai during the tenure of their government. “During their regime, all they “cleaned” was the BMC exchequer,” he said. “During my tenure as CM, I built good roads in Mumbai by undertaking the cement roads project.”