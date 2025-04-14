Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shinde directs BMC to halt water tanker rules till June 15

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Apr 14, 2025 06:52 AM IST

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) is protesting against a notice issued by the BMC to owners of private wells that supply water tankers to the city

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing water crisis owing to the tanker strike in Mumbai, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who also heads the urban development department which controls local bodies, directed BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to halt the implementation of guidelines for water tankers till June 15 in order to ensure a smooth supply of water to citizens in summer.

Shinde also slammed Aaditya and his family for not solving the problems of Mumbai during the tenure of their government (HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Shinde also slammed Aaditya and his family for not solving the problems of Mumbai during the tenure of their government (HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) is protesting against a notice issued by the BMC to owners of private wells that supply water tankers to the city. The civic body has mandated that the well owners secure a licence from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) first. As people are facing a water shortage in some areas, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has raised his voice on the issue.

On Sunday, Aaditya held a meeting with party workers on the tanker strike and the ensuing water crisis in Mumbai. “I had given the BMC a deadline of 48 hours to resolve the tanker issue,” he said. “As it ended today, I have directed all my party workers to stage a protest outside every BMC ward office.” Aaditya also accused the BJP of killing the city. “First new taxes, no assistance to the BEST Undertaking and now this water tanker issue—the BJP is creating problems for Mumbai to kill the city financially and enjoying it,” he said.

After Aaditya’s announcement, Shinde stepped in within hours and discussed the issue with the BMC commissioner. While speaking to the media on Sunday afternoon, he said, “The temperature is rising and Mumbaikars need water. I have spoken to the BMC commissioner and directed him to halt the implementation of the guidelines till June 15. By that time, the monsoon will arrive and the BMC can resolve the issue with tanker owners.”

Shinde also slammed Aaditya and his family for not solving the problems of Mumbai during the tenure of their government. “During their regime, all they “cleaned” was the BMC exchequer,” he said. “During my tenure as CM, I built good roads in Mumbai by undertaking the cement roads project.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Shinde directs BMC to halt water tanker rules till June 15
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On