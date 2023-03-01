Shinde faction deputy divisional dies after attack by unknown persons

Thane: Shiv Sena deputy divisional head Ravindra Pardeshi died after he was brutally attacked by a group of unknown persons suspected to be hawkers on Wednesday, the police said.

Sources revealed that Pardeshi, who was returning home on Tuesday, was attacked by the group at Jambli Naka market in Thane. He was critically injured and rushed to hospital. Late in the night, he was declared dead by the hospital, the police claimed.

Followed by the incident, a group of Shivsainiks rushed to the hospital and Thane nagar police station.

“Pardeshi has died during treatment at the hospital. Prima facie it is suspected that a group of hawkers attacked him. He was critically injured and admitted to a private hospital. Meanwhile, the police are registering a case and the probe is on,” Ganesh Gavde, deputy commissioner of police , zone 1, Thane, said.

Sources from the party claimed he was recently appointed for the post of deputy divisional head of the Shinde faction.

