Shinde, Fadnavis inspect Navi Mumbai airport, say it will be operational in 2024

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday undertook an aerial inspection of the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport and said it will become operational in 2024.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

Fadnavis said that they inspected the site to get its complete picture from a helicopter. “We then went to the runway and also checked the terminal building. A presentation was then made to us,” he said.

He added that the work was progressing very fast. “Work on it [the airport] started in 2017 and we are expecting it to be operational in 2024.” He added they visited the site as part of efforts to speed up the work on the airport further and remove any hurdles.

Fadnavis said that the airport is going to be connected with Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the coastal road, and the metro. “It will be a multi-model airport with a capacity to serve 90 million passengers. This will be a huge gift to Mumbai.”

