Shinde meets Raj Thackeray, assures action against illegal loudspeakers on mosques

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief at the latter’s Dadar residence. Along with Thackeray, his wife Sharmila, son Amit and some party workers were present.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday evening visited MNS President Raj Thackeray's Shivtirtha residence at Shivaji Park in Dadar in Mumbai. HT Photo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four days ago, Raj Thackeray slammed the Eknath Shinde-BJP government for spending ₹1,700 crore for the beautification of Mumbai at his Shivaji Park rally and raised the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques.

At the meeting on Sunday, Shinde assured Thackeray to look into the issue of illegal loudspeakers and ‘noise pollution’ by mosques and to review the cases against MNS workers for various political and social agitations.

The meeting between the two assumes importance in the backdrop of the speculations of alliance with the MNS for the upcoming civic body polls in Mumbai and other cities.

Thackeray in his Gudi Padwa rally on Wednesday had brought the issue of unauthorised construction in the sea to the fore and warned the government of consequences if no action was taken against it. The unauthorised structure around a Mazar near Mahim Dargah was removed by the authorities within hours of his warning. Thackeray had also criticised Shinde in his rally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While speaking to the media after the meeting, Shinde denied any political discussion about upcoming elections. “In his rally, Raj Thackeray had raised the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques. I have assured him that supreme court guidelines will be followed and will look into his complaints. I have also been assured to review the cases on MNS workers for political agitations,” said CM Shinde.

Responding to the attack by Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said he will speak at the right time.