Shinde promises 2017 property tax rates for 27 villages under KDMC limits

Mumbai: In a relief to lakhs of residents living in 27 villages under the Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporation (KDMC) limits, the state government on Thursday directed the KDMC to impose a property tax charged to the residents in the year 2017. This was announced by chief minister Eknath Shinde in a meeting held in the city in which his son MP Shrikant Shinde, who represents the Kalyan constituency, along with public works department minister Ravindra Chavan was present. Thane, India - Nov. 14, 2018:Illegal building Mumbra in Thane ,India, on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. (Photo by Praful Gangurde/ Hindustan Times)

In order to woo the voters of his son’s constituency, Shinde also said that the regularisation of unauthorised constructions in Ulhasnagar will be taken in the next cabinet. If this happens then the buildings will receive formal orders of regulation and receive an occupancy certificate, which is mandatory as per Municipal Laws. In addition to that, the uncertainty and threat of demolition will be removed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shinde’s meeting was held on various issues in the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency and Navi Mumbai area. In the backdrop of the fight with local BJP leaders, Shrikant started taking various efforts to woo the voters to avoid any kind of unrest among them in the constituency. The issue of relief in tax rates to residents of 27 villages in KDMC, the inclusion of 14 villages in Navi Mumbai and the issue of regularisation of unauthorised construction in Ulhas Nagar was discussed in the meeting.

CM Shinde ordered that the property tax to the 27 villagers in the KDMC area should be charged at the rate of 2017 which will give them relief in tax amount. He also discussed the issue of regularisation of the unauthorised constructions in these villages. “The decision about the redevelopment of the dilapidated buildings and regularisation of unauthorised constructions will be taken in the next cabinet meeting,” said CM Shinde. He also declared that 14 villages near Navi Mumbai will be included in the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation area which will pave the way for the development of areas like the Navi Mumbai area. CM Shinde also ordered to speed up the process of allocating the land for the Saint Savalaram memorial on the hill in the Kalyan Dombivli area.

The architect association also met the CM during the meeting and requested to allow the height limits for the building in KDMC in the line of Thane municipal corporation. CM ordered officials to take a positive decision on the issue.