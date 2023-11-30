Shinde to cabinet ministers: Refrain from provocative statements

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday told two cabinet ministers from Maratha community - Shambhuraj Desai (Shiv Sena) and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP) - to refrain from speaking against the state government’s stand on the reservation issue, minutes after the duo raised objection to remarks by NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) minister Chhagan Bhujbal. This is the second time in the last few weeks that the issue reached a cabinet meeting.

Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, has been vocal against the government move to hold a special drive to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas which will pave the way for them to be incorporated in the OBC to share quota benefits.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Desai said when the government is taking steps to extend reservation to Marathas without disturbing the existing quota to other communities, there are attempts to create a rift between the two communities. “This would affect the stability of the government.”

Vikhe Patil seconded Desai’s opinion.

Shinde intervened and said the ministers should avoid speaking on the reservation issue as it damages the image of the government. He also told them to consult two deputy chief ministers – Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar – before speaking up on the matter. Fadnavis and Pawar reportedly advised the ministers against making provocative statements.

However, speaking to reporters later, Vikhe Patil said Bhujbal should resign if he had a different stand on the government policies. “He is a senior minister, and it is not expected of him. The differences between ministers surfacing on an open forum sends a wrong message among people. If Bhujbal wants to talk in favour of OBC he should walk out of the cabinet.”

Ajit Pawar reiterated his stand over the feud between community leaders while speaking at a rally in Karjat in Raigad district. “Everybody has a right to speak up in democracy but what is going on is not Maharashtra’s tradition.”

When asked if he was reprimanded in the cabinet, Bhujbal replied in the negative. “Vikhe Patil should express his desire at the right place and ask the chief minister and the deputy chief minister to make me resign.”

