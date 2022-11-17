Shinde-Fadnavis, review work of Ambedkar, Thackeray memorials

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited under construction Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mills in Dadar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s memorial at Shivaji Park on Wednesday.

About 50% works of Bal Thackeray’s memorial have been completed and it is expected to be completed before 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The Ambedkar memorial, however, IS likely to miss the deadline.

Shashi Prabhu, architect of the project said, “The statue is being constructed by Shapoorji Pallonji with the material imported from China. Its mammoth in size and will be one of its kind in the country.”

“A committee has been constituted to study the construction and addressed the contentious issues raised while opposing the Amdedkar statue. The memorial has ample green space of up to 68%, parking facility and will have capacity to cater 11000 people per hour,” he said.

Shinde and Fadnavis also visited Rajgriha, memorial and house of Dr BR Ambedkar on Wednesday.

Uddhav Thackeray to visit Shivaji Park today

On the 10th death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray will reach Shivaji park on Thursday to pay homage to his father.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sainiks from Dadar and Parel area ‘cleaned’ the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park late on Wednesday evening after Shinde and Fadnavis paid tributes to Thackeray. A senior Shiv Sena deputy leader Vishakha Raut said that Shiv Sainiks sprinkled gomutra (cow urine) inside Shivaji Park and ‘cleansed’ it with wet tissues.

