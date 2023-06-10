Shinde’s son offers to quit as MP after Shiv Sena-BJP rift widens

A day after BJP leaders from Dombivli passed a resolution not to support chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, his son and party MP Shrikant Shinde slammed BJP leaders for engaging in “selfish politics”. Mumbai, India - May 12, 2023: Nihar Thackeray, the grandson of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, Shivsena MP Shrikant Shinde, Shivsena MLA and minister Uday Samant along with Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat address the media during a press conference, at Balasaheb Bhavan, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

“Some leaders in Dombivli are resorting to selfish politics by creating trouble in the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance over trivial issues. I am not eyeing for any post. The candidate for Lok Sabha will be decided by senior leaders from the two parties. Even if I am not given candidature, I will campaign for whoever has got the ticket,” Shrikant said in a statement on Friday.

“Our aim is to get the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government re-elected at the Centre. If anybody is opposed to what we are doing and hence disrupting the alliance, I am willing to resign as an MP,” he announced.

The cause of the rift between the Shiv Sena and BJP who have partnered up in the state is believed to be a molestation case filed against BJP’s Dombivli East Mandal president Nandu Joshi.

Local BJP leaders have alleged that Joshi was framed by Shiv Sena leaders to settle political scores.

Amid this development, Shrikant recently said that Shiv Sena would fight the Lok Sabha seats which they won in 2019. This sparked a major conflict between the two parties.

Local BJP workers carried out a protest march claiming Joshi was innocent and he was framed by MP Shinde.

The bitterness between the two parties further deepened at a meeting organised by the BJP in Kalyan and a resolution was passed that the BJP would not work for Shiv Sena and would not participate in any programme organised by them till police inspector Shekhar Bagade, who registered an FIR against Nandu Joshi, was transferred.

BJP workers alleged that the inspector framed Joshi on the instructions of Shrikant. The meeting was attended by local legislator and state PWD minister Ravindra Chavan as well as BJP state secretary Gulabrao Karanjule.

Following this, Shrikant Shinde issued a statement offering to quit. “We and all the people of India are determined to bring the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government again to power. We will work hard for it,” Shinde said.

Till the time of going to press BJP had not reacted to Shrikant Shinde’s statement.