MUMBAI: While the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is hopeful that Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar will pull away from the race to make it a smoother run for MNS candidate from Mahim constituency Amit Thackeray, and the BJP is equally hopeful for a similar solution, chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said on Thursday, “I had a meeting with Sarvankar and his workers, who are filled with enthusiasm. We have to take care of their feelings, and hence have left it to them to take the decision (on Sarvankar).” Shiv Sena, BJP circle around Sarvankar over Mahim

Meanwhile, on Thursday, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis pointed out that BJP was “speaking to CM Shinde, Raj Thackeray and Ashish Shelar to find a way ahead”. Fadnavis indicated that efforts are on to ensure Sarvankar pulls back by November 4, the last day designated for withdrawing from the race.

Sarvankar is however resolute to contest the polls. He said on Thursday, “A lot of rumours are being spread about me. I will not withdraw, as CM Shinde has not given me any such instruction.”

A top Shiv Sena leader told HT that Sarvankar has been offered an MLC-ship, a bigger term as the chairperson of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust and a ticket for his son Samadhan in BMC elections.

Before he started his campaign on Wednesday evening, Sarvankar posted on X: “I became the MLA of Mahim thrice through hard work and sweat. If Balasaheb were alive, he would not have asked me to give up my seat for my relatives. Fifty of his relatives live in Dadar-Mahim but he nominated a common worker like me.”

He added, “Look at Eknath Shinde saheb – even though his son was a three-time MP, he did not make his son a minister at the Centre but gave the opportunity to a loyal Shiv sainik. I request Raj saheb not to do injustice to workers like me.”