Uddhav asks leaders to prepare for 48 LS constituencies, will not receive those who left the party

Mumbai :On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asked his former MLAs and other candidates who were defeated in the last elections to pull up their socks and start preparing to work in all “48 Lok Sabha constituencies, as Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) cannot fight elections without the help of Shiv Sena (UBT)”. Thackeray met leaders of the party at Matoshree, before his state tour on July 9, beginning from Nagpur. He will then tour Marathwada from July 13.

At the meeting, Thackeray also rejected any possibility of supporting or re-admitting MLAs who had made the switch to the Shinde faction.

Leader of the opposition Ambadas Danve said, “Uddhav Thackeray has reviewed the situation in various regions of the state and has asked every one to work without worrying which party will eventually get the seats.”

Meanwhile, rumours are doing the rounds of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leaders being upset with the turn of events since Sunday and that chief minister Shinde’s authority might erode. There are also speculations that some of Shinde’s MLAs were tapping the possibility of returning to the Thackeray faction. On Tuesday, Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai even hinted they would welcome support by Thackeray faction.

Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut refuted these claims, as he said: “We don’t take Desai’s statements seriously. We didn’t kick them out. Now the Shinde group must stay in peace where they are. They are in danger so they want us.” On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant said, “We and the sainiks do not have any sympathy for them. There are no talks about having them back in the fold.”

According to sources, an MLA from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena had reportedly confided in a BJP minister that he would switch over to the Uddhav camp during elections if he was denied chairmanship of a corporation as promised.