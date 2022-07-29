Shiv Sena founder's grandson meets Eknath Shinde, extends support

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 06:52 PM IST
Nihar Thackeray, a nephew of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and son of brother late Bindumadhav Thackeray, on Friday met rebel Sena leader-turned-Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and extended his support.

The grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray works as an advocate in Mumbai. His father, Bindumadhav, died in an accident in 1996.

Shinde came into the spotlight after he staged a rebellion, supported by the majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs, against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, which eventually led to the crumbling of the state government altogether.

On June 30, in an unprecedented turn of events in the political scene of Maharashtra, Shinde took the oath as the new chief minister of the state just a day after former CM Uddhav Thackeray rendered his resignation from the post.

Although Nihar is likely to his make debut in politics by joining the Shinde camp, it can be seen as a significant move as he will be the first member from the Thackeray family to extend support to the new Maharashtra CM.

Nihar's entry into the Shinde faction may further fuel Shinde's rebellion. Nihar is the son-in-law of BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil. A few months ago, Nihar tied the knot with Patil.

Topics
eknath shinde uddhav thackeray balasaheb thackeray
