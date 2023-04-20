Aaditya Thackeray demands white paper on city road works

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday reiterated his allegation that chief minister Eknath Shinde’s close aides were responsible for the stalled road and bridge works in the city and demanded that the state government should come out with a white paper on road works.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at a press conference, Thackeray criticised the Shinde-Fadnavis government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration for irregularities in various works in the city.

Thackeray showed a letter by former Colaba BJP corporator, Makarand Narvekar, complaining about no progress in road works in his area. “Not just me but local BJP leader and former corporator Makarand Narvekar, who is brother of assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar also complained to the administration about no progress in road works in his area, “ he said.

“The Shinde government should come out with a white paper on Mumbai road-bridge works. Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is known for good roads, should intervene and guide the state government and BMC on road construction,” Thackeray demanded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There has been talk that gravel suppliers were forced to buy stock from a single company for the road works. Close aides of CM Shinde are involved in this. Due to this, the price of gravel has increased by more than 50%, which will affect the cost of work. This will also affect the overall construction of 400 km cement roads in Mumbai. This is the second scam after the cost estimate escalation scam in cement roads,” the Sena (UBT) leader alleged.

He added that it is about three months since the concrete road contracts were awarded, but the works have not yet started.