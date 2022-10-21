Shiv Sena leaders booked for protest against police

Navi Mumbai More than 11 political leaders, including MP Rajan Vichare and other MLAs, along with 600 party workers were booked by Navi Mumbai police for protesting outside the police commissionerate without permission and raising slogans “defaming other political leaders” on Wednesday.

According to the police, the permission for the protest was denied by the police and Shiv Sena had violated the prohibitory order imposed by the Commissioner of Police. Hence a case was registered under the sections of IPC and Bombay Police Act.

Similarly, the NRI police too have filed two separate cases against three leaders of Shiv Sena who gave provocative speeches and defamed the police force and other political leaders by using abusive language.

The leaders first met at Belapur village before heading towards the protest site wherein they gave provocative speeches against the police force and Union Minister Narayan Rane.

A Shiv Sainik protesting said Navi Mumbai police have been carrying out various actions against Shiv Sainiks of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray for the past few days. It was announced last Monday that the Shiv Sena would hold a protest march at the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office to protest against these activities. However, considering the possibility of creating law and order problem, permission was denied by the police.

Shiv Sena leaders MP Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Rajan Vichare, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena leader former minister MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, MLA Sunil Prabhu, Subhash Bhoir, Thane District President Kedarnath Dighe, Manohar Bhoir, Manisha Kayande, Navi Mumbai City Chief Vitthal More, Raigad District Shirish Gharat, Dwarkanath Bhoir, Ranjana Shintre, Baban Patil, Vinaya Madhvi, Somnath Vaskar, Karan Madhvi, Vinay More, Rupesh Jadhav and others have been booked by police.

“MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Bhaskar Jadhav and MLA Ambadas Danve gave provocative speeches during the march and also threatened DCP Vivek Pansare in their speech for taking action of externing their party member M K Madhavi. We are in the process of issuing notices to the party members,” said a police officer from NRI police station.

