Shiv Sena MLA’s wife found dead at residence

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar’s wife allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Kurla on Sunday. Police officials said that they received a call informing them that the body of Rajani Kudalkar (42) was found in the house after which they reached the spot.

The police have registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating to ascertain the reason behind her death.

According to a senior police officer, the body was discovered at around 9.30 pm. It was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead, the officer said.

Police said that the family was in shock and are currently in the hospital so the statements will be recorded later. “The body will be sent for post mortem and only after the report is available will things be clear,” said the official requesting anonymity.

Mangesh Kudalkar (52) is a second-term Shiv Sena legislator from the Kurla assembly constituency. Kudalkar is from Nehru Nagar in the eastern suburbs and a former Air India employee.

