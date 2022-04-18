Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena MLA’s wife found dead at residence
mumbai news

Shiv Sena MLA’s wife found dead at residence

The police have registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating to ascertain the reason behind her death.
Mangesh Kudalkar (52) is a second-term Shiv Sena legislator from the Kurla assembly constituency. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar’s wife allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Kurla on Sunday. Police officials said that they received a call informing them that the body of Rajani Kudalkar (42) was found in the house after which they reached the spot.

The police have registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating to ascertain the reason behind her death.

According to a senior police officer, the body was discovered at around 9.30 pm. It was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead, the officer said.

Police said that the family was in shock and are currently in the hospital so the statements will be recorded later. “The body will be sent for post mortem and only after the report is available will things be clear,” said the official requesting anonymity.

Mangesh Kudalkar (52) is a second-term Shiv Sena legislator from the Kurla assembly constituency. Kudalkar is from Nehru Nagar in the eastern suburbs and a former Air India employee.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP