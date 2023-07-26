Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray talks of BJP’s ‘sunset’ in YouTube podcast

Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, in his podcast on Wednesday, said 2024 will be a turning point in the history of the country and that every beginning has an end.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on the YouTube podcast ‘Awaaj Kunacha’. (YouTube screenshot)

“The British used to say the Sun never sets on their empire, but it happened,” he said, indicating BJP’s defeat in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an interview to MP Sanjay Raut on the party’s official YouTube podcast ‘Awaaj Kunacha’, Thackeray spoke on various issues such as Manipur, future of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the opposition alliance against the BJP.

The first part of the interview was released on Wednesday morning, while the second will be released on Thursday. The interview was also published in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

While pointing out the BJP’s desperation for power and fear of losing power, Thackeray gave the example of the recent NDA meeting called by Prime minister Narendra Modi.

“All patriotic parties that have faith in our country and Constitution met in Bengaluru under the concept of ‘INDIA’. The same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised the meeting of 36 parties under the NDA banner. The BJP has suddenly realised there was some NDA. Actually, there are just three parties in BJP’s books – ED, CBI and Income Tax,” he said.

Thackeray also took potshots at the ruling alliance in the state saying the current Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government in Maharashtra is not a triple engine machinery, but a ‘dalda’ (vegetable oil) can.

Questioning the BJP’s politics and claims on splitting his party, he said, “While defending the split in Shiv Sena, their leaders claimed it as ‘kutneeti’ (diplomacy) to teach a lesson as the Shiv Sena (UBT) betrayed them and formed Maha Vikas Aghadi government. But what about the split in NCP? There was no question of betraying the BJP as both were not in alliance,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray claimed that his party will get back its original name ‘Shiv Sena’ as it has submitted all the proofs to the Election Commission of India and that the case is now in Supreme Court.

Expressing anger on the Manipur incident, Thackeray questioned why women in Manipur were suffering when the Governor of Manipur and President of India are women. “We call our nation ‘Bharat Mata’... I request the President of India to look into the problems in Manipur,” he said.