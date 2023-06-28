Anil Parab booked; 4 Shiv Sena (UBT) members arrested for assaulting BMC official

Police on Tuesday booked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former transport minister Anil Parab and arrested four other party members in connection with the assault on an assistant engineer with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mumbai, India - June 27, 2023 : Police took four accused to Bandra Court for hearing from Vakola Police Station, at Santacruz, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

The four have been identified as Sada Parab, Haji Alim, Uday Dalvi, and Santosh Kadam.

As per the complaint filed by BMC official Keshav Dhotre, Anil Parab, Sada Parab and more than 40 party workers barged into the H East ward office in Santacruz East on Monday. As civic officials were aware that they might create a law-and-order situation, they had informed the Vakola police beforehand and a few policemen were posted around the ward office, the complaint said.

During a discussion with assistant commissioner Swapnaja Kshirasagar, Anil Parab demanded to know which civic official had carried out the demolition of their party shakha at Nirmal Nagar in Bandra East and how the official could hammer down photos of Balasaheb Thackrey and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police officials said.

He then demanded that the official concerned be presented before him, the police said, adding Dalvi and Kadam then dragged the assistant engineer, Ajay Patil, before Parab.

The two assaulted Patil while others abused and manhandled him, a police officer from Vakola police station said. “The police personnel present there escorted Patil out after Parab threatened him that he would be thrashed if he stepped out of his home.”

A video of the incident has gone viral.

A case against the five people under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vakola police station.

“We have arrested four members of Shiv Sena (UBT). They were produced before a court which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days,” another police officer said.