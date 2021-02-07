Shiv Sena workers assault BJP leader in Pandharpur for criticising CM Uddhav Thackeray

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was allegedly beaten up by Shiv Sena workers on Saturday over his objectionable statements against chief minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The assaulters blackened the face of the victim, Shirish Katekar, and paraded him on the streets.

The police said they tried to stop the parade but were unsuccessful in their attempt.

Justifying the attack, Sena leader from Solapur Purshottam Barde blamed Katekar for provoking Shiv Sainiks. “It was Katekar who used objectionable words against our chief. For Sena workers, Uddhavji is a revered figure and we will not tolerate anything said against him. We take responsibility for this attack and are ready to go to jail for our action,” said Barde.

Katekar had, in his speech, said that Thackeray was unfit to rule the state. He also said that Thackeray had earlier claimed that he would make an ordinary Sena worker the CM, but later decided to assume power himself.

The BJP called the incident a classic example of “jungle raj”. “No one is safe in this Sena rule. Anyone who criticises them has to face music as Sena workers have become arrogant and bash up their opponents even in the presence of police personnel. They know that the administration is not going to act against them,” said BJP legislator Ram Kadam.

In September last year, a retired Navy officer was beaten up by Shiv Sainiks in Kandivli for allegedly sharing a satirical cartoon of Thackeray.