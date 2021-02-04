Shivaji’s birth anniversary: BJP events across Maharashtra to woo Marathas

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary with programmes across state. The move is aimed at creating goodwill among the Maratha community that revers the warrior king.

The party’s cultural wing has organised Shiv Gaan competition on the occasion of Shivaji’s birth anniversary on February 19. The competition on musical compositions on the warrior king will be held from February 9 to 19. The participants, individually and in teams, can present various genres of poetry including folk music, devotional and inspirational songs on Shivaji Maharaj. The first round of the competition will be held at 40 places with expected 15,000 participants on February 9, while the final round will be held at Ajinkyatara Fort in Satara.

“We expect the competition will invoke the inspirational essence among the youth and participants from all age group and will have an audience of more than 250,000 people across the state. This is an attempt to create an atmosphere which will be filled with spirit through the inspirational musical compositions on Shivaji Maharaj. Our Hindutva or the pride for Shivaji Maharaj’s rule is not related to the power. This competition has no relevance with politics or political one-upmanship,” said party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.