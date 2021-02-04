Shivaji’s birth anniversary: BJP events across Maharashtra to woo Marathas
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary with programmes across state. The move is aimed at creating goodwill among the Maratha community that revers the warrior king.
The party’s cultural wing has organised Shiv Gaan competition on the occasion of Shivaji’s birth anniversary on February 19. The competition on musical compositions on the warrior king will be held from February 9 to 19. The participants, individually and in teams, can present various genres of poetry including folk music, devotional and inspirational songs on Shivaji Maharaj. The first round of the competition will be held at 40 places with expected 15,000 participants on February 9, while the final round will be held at Ajinkyatara Fort in Satara.
“We expect the competition will invoke the inspirational essence among the youth and participants from all age group and will have an audience of more than 250,000 people across the state. This is an attempt to create an atmosphere which will be filled with spirit through the inspirational musical compositions on Shivaji Maharaj. Our Hindutva or the pride for Shivaji Maharaj’s rule is not related to the power. This competition has no relevance with politics or political one-upmanship,” said party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India: Seaplane flown back to Maldives for 2nd time in 3 months for maintenance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Cancer Day: ‘Delay in diagnosis during lockdown led to late-stage cancer’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will not obstruct access to south Mumbai jetty, BMC assures HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health top priority in BMC budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Rape survivor woman cop dies by suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power tussle on in Maharashtra: Consumers, MSEDCL both wait for relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to reopen colleges from February 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai education budget: ₹16 crore for Covid-19 essentials in civic schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Hall ticket, tech issues delay ITI examination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: NCB arrests assistant director in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena plans monthly events to woo Gujarati voters ahead of BMC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body budget: ₹18.26 crore to study areas at risks from disasters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivaji’s birth anniversary: BJP events across Maharashtra to woo Marathas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body to set up climate change department from April 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC: Single planning body for Mumbai?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox