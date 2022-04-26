Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'It's shocking': Kirit Somaiya says Mumbai Police accepted filing fake FIR in his name
Kirit Somaiya has been going back and forth with the Shiv Sena lately after he accused the party's “100 Gundas” of attacking him with stones, allegedly in the presence of 50 police personnel at the compound of Khar Police station on Saturday.
Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya comes out after a meeting with Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla over the alleged attack on him, at North Block, in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 03:41 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Mumbai Police officials who he claimed had registered a fake complaint in his name earlier for Saturday's Khar incident when he was allegedly attacked with stones. Calling out the officials on Twitter, Somaiya said it's a “criminal conspiracy to protect Shiv Sena gundas” who tried to “kill” him.

“It's shocking Mumbai Police accepted they registered a FAKE illegal FIR in My Name Khar Police Officials says they receive an unsigned FIR from Bandra Police Station. Sec 154 CRPC says signature is must. Mumbai Police is Exposed now that they circulated an illegal FIR,” the former BJP MP from Maharashtra tweeted.

Somaiya has been going back and forth with the Shiv Sena lately after he accused the party's “100 Gundas” of attacking him with stones, allegedly in the presence of 50 police personnel at the compound of Khar Police station on Saturday. He had also alleged this was the third time that workers of the Sena tried to kill him.

On Monday, Somaiya took to Twitter and alleged that a “fake FIR” of his was circulated by the Mumbai Police about the April 23 incident. He had added that Bandra Police station declined to lodge an FIR on the day of the attack.

The 68-year-old politician was en route to meet independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, independent MLA Ravi Rana, on Saturday, who were held that evening after they called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front ‘Matoshree’ - the family home of Thackeray. The couple was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dilip Walse Patil confirmed Somaiya's claim of stone pelting, adding that a probe is underway to find out who was behind the incident. “Police will take appropriate action against those found guilty. A case has been registered in the matter,” ANI quoted him as saying.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprises the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.

