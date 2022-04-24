‘It’s true there was stone-pelting, case registered': Maharashtra HM on 'attack' on Kirit Somaiya

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya claimed last night stones were pelted at him in Mumbai, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil confirmed on Sunday that stone-pelting, indeed, took place. “It’s true there was stone-pelting. Probe underway who was behind it. Police will take appropriate action against those found guilty. Case registered in the matter,” news agency ANI quoted Patil as saying.

Also Read | BJP's Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by '100 Sena goons': 'Wanted to kill me'

It's true there was stone-pelting. Probe underway to find who was behind it. Police will take appropriate action against those found guilty. Case registered in the matter: Maharashtra HM on the alleged attack on BJP's Kirit Somaiya by Shiv Sena workers outside Bandra PS yesterday pic.twitter.com/ChF2rDjRJK — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

Also Read | After ‘attacks’ on Maharashtra BJP leaders, state unit chief warns: ‘Will not remain silent'

Taking to Twitter, Somaiya had accused ‘Shivsena’s 100 Gundas’ of attacking him with stones, adding that they wanted to kill him. Claiming that the attack took place in the presence of 50 police personnel, the Maharashtra BJP leader also alleged that this was for the third time that workers of the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-headed Sena ‘tried to kill me’.

The 68-year-old politician was attacked at the Khar police station where he went to meet independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, independent MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested that evening after day-long drama which saw the Sena cadre and police thwart the couple’s plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of ‘Matoshree’, the personal residence of CM Thackeray.

Meanwhile, in a press conference today, the former parliamentarian from the Mumbai North-East seat reiterated that the ‘Sena goons’ wanted to kill him. Somaiya also said he informed the Union home secretary about the incident.

Also Read | 'Informed centre about attack on me': BJP's Kirit Somaiya. Sena's Raut says...

“The home secretary has sought a report on the attack. A representative delegation will go to Delhi and meet the official there,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON