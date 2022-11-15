Short-circuit, fueled by cartons, reason for blaze

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:54 AM IST

Mumbai, India - November 05, 2022: More than 10 shops gutted in fire at Fashion Street, a roadside apparel market near Churchgate, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, November 05, 2022. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
ByLinah Baliga

Mumbai: The cause of the blaze at Fashion Street, Churchgate, on November 5 was due to a short circuit, according to the final report by the fire brigade. Empty cartons and paper wrappers in the meter room triggered and further aggravated the blaze.

Sanjay Manjrekar, chief fire officer, said, “The cartons and papers were responsible for the fire to spread.”

When asked if any action is initiated for this violation, Manjrekar said, “It can be initiated by the senior inspector of licences and we have recommended a check if the vendors kept goods beyond the approved licence permit.”

They are not supposed to keep inflammable material near the meter room, he added.

The fire gutted 23 stalls in the area.

Shivdas Gurav – assistant commissioner, A ward – said there were a total of 300 stalls on Fashion Street and the blaze would have worsened had the fire brigade not controlled it in time.

“The stall owners here are authorised, licence holders. We will take precautions by conducting a site inspection by the solid waste management department to check for heaps of garbage accumulated behind their stalls,” he added.

Gurav said that the stall owners will be fined 20 per gunny that will be found dumped near a stall.

Last week, guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar announced 2 lakh compensation for each of the 27 affected stall owners.

