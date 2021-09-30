Show cause notice to 19 KDMC officials for not picking up garbage from Kalyan roads

In the wake of failing to impose proper waste management in their specific wards, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has served a show cause notice to 19 of its chief health inspectors and health inspectors.

The notice was served by the deputy commissioner of solid waste management department, Ramdas Kokre, after he found that the officers were not doing their job effectively, leading to garbage littered on streets in several parts of the city.

“We have found that even after informing, waste lying on roads for several days has not been lifted. We have served a show cause notice to them asking to explain why there was no effective waste management in their specific areas. We will wait for the explanation from the officials and based on that, action will be taken against the concerned officers,” said Kokre.

On Monday, the residents of New Pinky Housing Society in Tisgaon Naka, which falls on the Pune Link Road , Kalyan (E), wrote to the KDMC asking it to take action against the waste dumped at the entrance of their building by the nearby slum dwellers.

Dattatray Thorat, secretary of the society, said, “The entrance of the building is littered with waste dumped there on a regular basis and no action is taken by the civic body. The civic body is going garbage bin-free city. However, the spot where the residents used to dump waste in the bins for years continues to dump at the same place despite having no bin. There are garbage vans coming twice a day but they only stop at the main road as there is no way to reach the slum. Many people skip dumping into the vehicle and tend to dump it on the road during late evening hours.”

Under the Smart City mission, KDMC has installed CCTVs across the city to keep a watch on waste management. Earlier, the civic body had levied a fine on the contractor for failing to lift the garbage on time. The officials are now under the watch for not doing their job on time.