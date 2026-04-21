...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Signal error by staff sends local train towards occupied platform at CSMT station

Signal error by staff sends local train towards occupied platform at CSMT station

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:56 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, A wrong signal given by railway staff caused a local train to deviate to a different platform at CSMT station in Mumbai before it halted some distance away from another train on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Signal error by staff sends local train towards occupied platform at CSMT station

The incident, which occurred at 3:15 PM, affected services on the main line of Central Railway, causing delays.

The station master has been suspended following the incident, said a senior official.

He said a Badlapur-CSMT local train was mistakenly given the signal to proceed to platform number 5, which was already occupied by a train slated to depart for Khopoli, instead of platform number 4 at the busy terminus.

Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Nila, said the train crossed CSMT's home signal, located about 270 metres from the platform, and stopped at the internal home signal, which was red.

"There was adequate separation between the two trains. The CSMT internal home signal for suburban platforms was at red, and the motorman stopped the train accordingly," Nila said, adding that the distance between the Badlapur train and the platform was about 130 metres.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
central railway mumbai mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Signal error by staff sends local train towards occupied platform at CSMT station
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.