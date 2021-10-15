Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sion flyover to be closed on weekends for repairs
mumbai news

Sion flyover to be closed on weekends for repairs

The Mumbai traffic police have put in place road restrictions and chalked out alternate routes for the convenience of the motorists. The flyover will be closed for the weekend — Friday evening to Monday morning, from October 15 to January 9, 2022
The traffic police have put in place road restrictions and chalked out alternate routes for the convenience of the motorists. (Representational picture.)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 11:08 PM IST
By Megha Sood, Mumbai

The Mumbai Traffic Police, on Friday announced that the Sion flyover will be closed for a period of three months, every weekend owing to the repair work undertaken by the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The traffic police have put in place road restrictions and chalked out alternate routes for the convenience of the motorists. The flyover will be closed for the weekend — Friday evening to Monday morning, from October 15 to January 9, 2022.

“The flyover will be closed for vehicles from 10pm on Saturdays to 6am on Mondays,” said a senior traffic police officer.

Diversions: North-bound [Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road]

Heavy vehicles coming from Mumbai Dock or south Mumbai shall take right tum from Arora Junction towards Four Lane Road then take a right turn for Wadala bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk, Barkat Ali Dargah Road [Sevree-Chembur Lind Road], Bhakti Park-Wadala-Anik Depot road and go by Ahuja bridge towards their destination.

RELATED STORIES

Heavy vehicles coming from south Mumbai towards Arora Junction shall take a right turn.

Heavy vehicles coming from Mazagoan Rey Road, Kalachowky, Four lane Road shall take left turm under Wadala bridge, then shall go towards Barkat Ali Naka, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and then shall proceed towards their destination Thane, New Mumbai.

Vehicles coming from Bombay Port Trust or south Mumbai via BPT Road shall go by Sewree Link Road­ Wadala, Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and then towards Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Vehicles Coming from Sion Hospital junction shall take a left turn at Sion Hospital junction and then shall go by Sulochana Shetty Marg to go towards Mahim.

Heavy vehicles shall take a left turn from Sion Circle and shall go towards road No-6 (RL Kelkar Marg) then shall take left tum at Deshpande Chowk and then shall go towards Sion railway station, LBS Road, Kurla (West).

Heavy vehicles coming from Mahim, Kumbharwada towards Sion hospital junction shall take a right turn, go towards MG Road left turn to Four Lane Road, then right turn at Wadala bridge to go towards Barkat Ali, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, Anik Depot, Ahuja bridge and then towards their destination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai Police provides security cover to NCB zonal director

Mumbai metro services to extend operation hours

Plea of CFO of Nirav Modi’s company rejected by special court in Mumbai

Max temperature touches 36.4 degrees Celsius, Mumbai sees hottest October day
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP