JJ Hospital ophthalmology resident docs untrained in basic cataract surgery, finds committee

MUMBAI: The three-member committee at Sir JJ Hospital formed to look into the recent allegations of deficiency in training and academics made by resident doctors of the ophthalmology department found that the doctors were not trained in basic cataract surgery. Sources said the committee, which submitted its report on Tuesday, found that the academic activity of junior residents was not as per the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) and National Medical Commission (NMC) standards.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was found that the residents were deprived of vital learning opportunities for the entire period of the residency,” said the source. “It was also found that students posted at St George and GT Hospital do not have the guidance of the teaching faculty.”

HT on May 28 had reported on the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at JJ Hospital demanding an inquiry into the allegations made by the resident doctors. In their letter to the dean, MARD and the residents said that ex-dean Dr T P Lahane was continuing to practise in the department and conducting cataract surgeries, which they claimed was adversely impacting their academic activities. They maintained that despite JJ being the apex institute of the country, where a huge number of cataract surgeries are done annually, the current Junior Resident 2 batch and Junior Resident 1 batch (a total of 28 residents) had done zero cataract surgeries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was also found that the department had only one unit, which is a violation of NMC guidelines,” said the source. “It is leading to undue stress for the resident doctors and affecting their academic and surgical training.” The committee also found that JJ’s ophthalmology department did not have a skill laboratory, and a few of the resident doctors had consulted psychiatrists due to departmental stress.

In its recommendation, the committee advised guidance from the Medical Education and Drugs Department regarding the working of Dr Lahane in the ophthalmology department. “It has also suggested two independent functional units in JJ Hospital and one each in St George Hospital and GT Hospital,” said the source. “Acting upon the suggestion, the dean has formed a committee to help the department form the units and post the resident doctors with immediate effect from May 31.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A committee has also been formed under the medical superintendent to review resident doctors’ allegations of Dr Lahane’s son operating at JJ Hospital even though he does not hold a post. On May 30, HT reported on the resident doctors’ letter to the dean, alleging that Dr Sumeet Lahane was attempting to intimidate them into withdrawing their initial complaint against his father.

Dr Pallavi Saple, JJ dean said that the committee had found that the unit composition was not according to NMC norms. “Our senior professors will form the unit composition and we will implement it from tomorrow,” she told HT. On the subject of Dr Sumeet Lahane, Dr Saple said he was not an employee and a separate committee under the medical superintendent would investigate his involvement. A senior official from the hospital said that the committee had already started looking into the CCTV footage and medical records and found that Dr Sumeet was examining patients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MARD has also written to medical education minister Girish Mahajan and MUHS to look into the matter. The committee’s report will be submitted to both.