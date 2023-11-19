Sisters who went missing, found in Solapur on a trip

Kalyan: Two sisters aged 13 and 16-year-old from Kalyan, who went missing on Thursday, were found to be on a trip in Solapur after they had a quarrel with their father on Diwali for not taking them on a trip.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 13-year-old is a resident of Rohidas Wada, Ambedkar Road, Kalyan, while the 16-year-old is a resident of Ambernath, who had come to Kalyan at her maternal uncle’s place.

She had been staying at her uncle’s place for a week, but on Thursday, they were playing outside near the ground, but did not return back home.

The Bazarpeth police registered a kidnapping case and started the investigation. “The maternal uncle of the 16-year-old girl, who is the father of the 13-year-old girl, had scolded both of them for being out on Diwali the whole evening,” said a police officer. “The girls also wanted to go on a vacation trip, but were denied that too. They were also denied permission further to play around and brought some items on Diwali. Therefore, both the girls decided to go out themselves to have fun.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police officers surfed through the CCTV footage, and other sources found them boarding an outstation train to Solapur. “The government railway police (GRP) and other officers immediately alerted everyone to trace them. The girls were seen at Solapur station and were taken into custody by the GRP,” said the officer. “Both were brought back to Kalyan for further inquiry in the case. The girls have several problems with the elders for which they had taken this step, they told the GRP team. ”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON